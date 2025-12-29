Las Vegas Plans Masquerade Party and Hangover Brunch for New Year’s Festivities

Las Vegas is buzzing with holiday activity as the year winds down, with Las Vegas Weekly highlighting a packed calendar of seasonal events across the city. Listings include a New Year's Eve Masquerade beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, alongside ongoing community-focused efforts such as Wish Across Nevada. Together, these events reflect a broader festive season that blends nightlife, culture, and charitable campaigns throughout the valley.

A New Year's Day brunch is being offered to bridge the gap between New Year's Eve celebrations and the first sunrise of the new year. The event will serve as both a continuation of the celebration into the early hours of Jan. 1, creating a social environment for those who have enjoyed the celebrations late into the night and are looking to continue celebrating through breakfast and beyond.

Convenience is a significant focus for post–New Year's Eve plans, particularly given anticipated Strip closures and heavy traffic. Off-strip locations are receiving increased interest, in part, because they provide guests with easier access, more convenient parking, and additional transportation options. Some of these locations also offer complimentary limousine transport for guests trying to get around during one of the busiest nights of the year in Las Vegas.