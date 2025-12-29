ContestsEvents
Nevada DOT Announces New Year’s Eve Road Closures on I-15 and Near Las Vegas Strip

Jennifer Eggleston
The Nevada Department of Transportation is imposing traffic restrictions around Interstate 15 and the Las Vegas resort corridors for New Year's Eve, with closures in effect from 5:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. The restrictions are designed to support public safety, pedestrian access, and emergency operations during peak celebration hours.

NDOT strongly encourages all individuals to utilize public transportation/ rideshare services as much as possible while avoiding being behind the wheel if they have consumed any substances that may cause impairment. As we see an increase in traffic congestion and limited access on roads throughout tonight, consider choosing a mode of transport other than driving to help alleviate delays and improve overall roadway safety in and around resort corridors.

Notable closures include several I-15 off-ramps to Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, the northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Avenue, eastbound Tropicana Avenue between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, eastbound Flamingo Road between Valley View Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard, and Hotel Rio Drive at Dean Martin Drive.

Drivers who must travel in the area should plan extra time and remain alert. NDOT advises motorists to obey all posted signs and follow directions from law enforcement officers and traffic control personnel, as conditions may change quickly throughout the night.

Traveler information is available directly from NDOT, through nvroads.com for current highway conditions, and by dialing 511 for live traffic updates. Travelers are encouraged to check conditions before departing and throughout the evening to stay informed and avoid restricted areas.

