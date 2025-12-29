RTC Offers Free Rides New Year’s Eve, Warns of Traffic Delays and Schedule Changes

Southern Nevada travelers should plan ahead for holiday traffic and transit changes as the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada prepares for increased demand and modified schedules during the final week of December and the start of the new year.

To promote safety during New Year's Eve celebrations, the RTC will offer free transit service from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Additional details about routes, detours, and operating hours are available on the RTC's New Year's Eve information page, along with comprehensive transit options and service updates across the valley.

Holiday travel is expected to significantly impact traffic on Interstate 15, particularly southbound toward California. The heaviest congestion is anticipated on December 27–28 and January 3–4 as travelers return from holiday trips. Drivers are encouraged to monitor RTC traffic conditions and plan travel outside peak hours when possible.

Transit riders should be aware of service changes throughout the holiday period. Saturday schedules will be in effect on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, while Sunday schedules will apply on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The rideRTC app provides the most current schedule information, real-time updates, and detour notices, especially important for New Year's Eve travel affected by Strip and downtown closures.

Airport transit service continues via Routes 108 and 109 and the Centennial Express (CX), which also serves Terminal 3. Parking options include up to seven days of free parking at the South Strip Transit Terminal and Centennial Hills Transit Center. However, parking at the South Strip location is limited due to construction. Complimentary park-and-ride locations are also available throughout the valley.