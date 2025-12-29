This Day in Sports History: December 29

End-of-the-year sports include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams competing for the playoffs, the conclusion of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and select college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Keep reading to learn about some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 29 were Wayne Gretzky, Steve Cunningham, and Tom Brady. Gretzky holds 61 NHL records, including most goals, assists, and points, and is the only player with four 200-plus point seasons. Cunningham is famous for being the World's Fastest Blind Man, holding land speed and powerboat records, captaining the England Blind Football team, and inspiring others as a motivational speaker after losing his sight at 12, proving that disability doesn't limit potential. Brady is recognized for an unparalleled record of seven Super Bowl wins, which is more than any single franchise.