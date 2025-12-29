Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers on Dec. 30 for National Bacon Day

If you're trying to save a little money to end the year, Wendy's is trying to help you out a little this Tuesday. In celebration of National Bacon Day on Tuesday, Dec. 30, Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers will be just one cent.

Obviously there are a couple catches: First, you'll have to order through the app, and you'll have to make another purchase with it. But still, all-in-all, a good deal.

To get in on the offer, customers will need to download the app, sign up or log in to their Wendy’s Rewards account, and place their order that way — in-store or drive-thru purchases without using the app won’t qualify.

This isn’t just any cheeseburger — the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is made with a "fresh, never-frozen square beef patty," topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun. For fans of bacon and value deals, the timing is hard to beat.