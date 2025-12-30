Christmas is behind us but there is one more party to plan for 2025 and it is the biggest of all. If you're looking for some delicious drinks to serve, here are 5 celebratory New Years cocktails to try. Note, not all are traditional cocktails, but they are cocktail inspired.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. Some of the instructions are captioned in the videos. Others are in the text below.

Cheers to 2026 and good things to come.

New Years Cocktails

Glitter Champagne Jell-O Shots

Jell-O shots aren't just for college frat parties. I have friends who are decades out of school and still take pride in their Jell-O creations. This is for them. There is nothing average about them either. They are like little works of art with edible glitter.

Golden Mimosa

More glitter here. The orange is festive., however, you can adapt this idea for glitter ice balls. Freeze almost any kind of nectar or juice for your sparkling wine and Champagne for a festive cocktail.

Proscecco Grapes

It is tradition for many to eat 12 grapes at 12 o'clock on New Year's Eve. It symbolizes prosperity and good luck. The tradition comes from Spain but has been adopted by all nationalities. Why serve regular old grapes when you can have these? I might poke some holes in them for the alcohol to infuse easier.

More New Years Cocktails

Bohemian New Years Punch

This is a great idea if you are hosting a large party and you don't want to be bartending all evening. Not to mention if you love a good rum punch, whoa. Keep this around for summer soirees as well.

New Year's Sparkling Punch

One more punch but this one sparkles. Rum is fun. However, it is New Years so perhaps a punch with bubbles would be more festive. You can ALMOST add sparkling wine to anything and make it fun and festive.