Lee Canyon Reports 60% Jump in Winter Visitors as Resort Cuts Prices

Reinforcing its position as the region's hometown ski area through affordability, Lee Canyon is providing the greatest potential for all Southern Nevadans to ski, snowboard, and participate in other outdoor activities throughout the year, and year-round recreation options. Located less than an hour from Las Vegas, the resort continues to invest in infrastructure and programming designed to make mountain recreation more inclusive in a market often perceived as expensive and exclusive.

“Las Vegas has embraced skiing and snowboarding,” General Manager Josh Bean said. “Over the last 10 years, winter visitation has increased by 60%. This latest investment reflects our mission to give people the freedom to ski, with more terrain and access.”

Dynamic pricing remains a key strategy in managing crowds and preserving the on-mountain experience. Lift ticket prices increase as peak periods approach, helping to prevent overcrowding while encouraging midweek visits, when pricing is lower, and conditions are often less congested.

Due to the increased costs of entry into the ski industry, Lee Canyon offers value-focused products. For example, first-time skiers and snowboarders can lower the barrier to entry by purchasing a lift ticket and including a 30-minute group lesson. Additionally, children aged 12 and under receive free lift tickets, making the resort an affordable and family-friendly option for winter activities.

This mountain has terrain for every level of skier or snowboarder, with challenging runs like Sherwood and Bluebird, and a larger area for beginner riders to learn how to ride. This balance makes it a value-oriented place for people new to the sport while providing a challenge for more experienced skiers or snowboarders.

Since 2019, approximately $18 million in capital investments have supported a new 10,000-square-foot lodge, additional skiable terrain, upgraded lift systems, a 500-foot Alpenglow surface lift, and a movable rope tow. These improvements have expanded beginner terrain, improved circulation, reduced wait times, and increased overall capacity.

Beyond winter sports, Lee Canyon has diversified its offerings to build year-round appeal. Additions include a downhill mountain bike park that opened in 2022, a summer concert series, weekly yoga classes, and access to nearby trailheads and campgrounds, all of which strengthen community engagement.