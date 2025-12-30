ContestsEvents
MGM Resorts Hosts Star-Packed New Years Eve Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MGM Resorts is bringing top artists to Las Vegas for New Year's Eve 2025. The lineup promises unforgettable shows from leading performers.

Bruno Mars, a huge draw, will light up Dolby Live inside Park MGM on December 30 and 31. The Grammy winner is known for his electrifying performances.

Jelly Roll, with four Grammy nominations, will rock The Chelsea Theater in The Cosmopolitan with a special New Year's Eve show. Fans can enjoy VIP perks like prime seats and luxury hotel accommodations.

The music continues with DJ Pauly D at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan. His set promises an exciting night for partygoers.

Tickets are available on the MGM Resorts website, allowing fans to secure their spots for these eagerly anticipated events.

MGM Resorts presents this star-studded lineup, highlighting their significant role in Las Vegas New Year festivities. This year, the diverse music selection offers something for both tourists and locals.

