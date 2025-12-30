MGM Resorts Hosts Star-Packed New Years Eve Party

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MGM Resorts is bringing top artists to Las Vegas for New Year's Eve 2025. The lineup promises unforgettable shows from leading performers.

Bruno Mars, a huge draw, will light up Dolby Live inside Park MGM on December 30 and 31. The Grammy winner is known for his electrifying performances.

Jelly Roll, with four Grammy nominations, will rock The Chelsea Theater in The Cosmopolitan with a special New Year's Eve show. Fans can enjoy VIP perks like prime seats and luxury hotel accommodations.

The music continues with DJ Pauly D at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan. His set promises an exciting night for partygoers.

Tickets are available on the MGM Resorts website, allowing fans to secure their spots for these eagerly anticipated events.