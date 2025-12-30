Nevada Youth Sports Participation Ranks Last Nationwide

Nevada's youth sports participation remains low nationally, and, compared to other states, about 46% of children between 6 and 17 years old participate during the 2023-2024 school year. Comparatively, nationally, the participation level stands at approximately 57%. Rising costs, environmental challenges, and socioeconomic pressures are limiting access for many families across the state.

“Nevada was always a state that was never thought of for sports,” said Lorena Llamas, a mom of two in North Las Vegas. “Our players do not get enough attention here,” she said. “There is so much talent in Nevada.”

The cost of youth sports has risen sharply. By 2024, families spent an average of about $1,000 per year for their child's primary sport, which is a 46% increase from 2019. The rising cost of registration fees, uniforms, equipment, private coaching, and travel places stress on families. Anecdotal examples include a Nevada family paying nearly $500 for a single cross-country season.

“Immediately, a lot of Nevada families just cannot afford that,” Richard Rosenkranz, a UNLV professor who studies interventions to boost nutrition and exercise, told The Nevada Independent.

Rosenkranz pointed to a broader cultural shift in youth athletics. “We've essentially professionalized a lot of sports,” he said. To remain competitive, Rosenkranz said, academic and extracurricular sports programs need to hire full-time coaches, upgrade facilities and equipment, and travel to tournaments. “It poses more of a financial burden in a state where … so many parents have multiple jobs in the service industry, where kids have higher shares of parents who can't afford it,” said Rosenkranz.

Nevada's unique context compounds these barriers. There are many people still working in the service industry, and many families rely on multiple jobs within it. There are also limited options for public transportation, and people come and go from the state, which creates challenges for long-term participation. Unlike some states, many Nevada families do not qualify for sports-fee waivers.

Environmental factors also play a role. Extreme heat and high-temperature artificial turf affect practice schedules and raise safety concerns, potentially discouraging sustained outdoor participation.