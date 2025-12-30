This Day in Rock History: December 30

On this day in rock history, The Beatles had yet another No. 1 song, Iron Maiden recorded their first tracks, and Santana released one of his most famous songs. Continue reading to learn more about these important rock-related events that happened on Dec. 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These milestones from Dec. 30 involve huge bands at different stages of their careers:

1967: The Beatles' song "Hello, Goodbye" went to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent three weeks. It was the band's 15th U.S. No. 1 song, and it also topped their native U.K. charts.

1978: Iron Maiden began recording their first demo, The Soundhouse Tapes, at the Spaceward Studios in Cambridge, England. It eventually made its way to a London DJ, who played it at the club he worked at, creating a massive demand.

Cultural Milestones

Several legendary musicians were born on Dec. 30, including:

1928: Bo Diddley was born in McComb, Mississippi. His career inspired many artists of different genres, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

1946: Patti Smith was born in Deptford Township, New Jersey. She played a major role in the rise of New York City's punk rock movement in the 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

1947: Jeff Lynne was born in Birmingham, Warwickshire, England. He's the co-founder of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Electric Light Orchestra, and he also formed the Traveling Wilburys alongside Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison, and Tom Petty.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These famous recordings and releases occurred on Dec. 30:

1969: Santana released the single "Evil Ways," which was part of his self-titled debut album. It was his first U.S. Top 10 hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and introducing his unique Latin-based blues style.

1974: Bob Dylan completed recording a few key tracks for his album, Blood on the Tracks, including "Tangled Up in Blue," "You're a Big Girl Now," and "Idiot Wind." He and a group of local musicians had met three days earlier at Sound 80 Studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to begin recording and returned a few days later.