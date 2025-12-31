ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gene Simmons Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Was Rejected From Kiss in 1982

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons turned down Eddie Van Halen when the guitarist asked to join the band in 1982. The rejection happened during recording sessions for the album Creatures of…

Dan Teodorescu
Gene Simmons speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: Ron Delsener Presents at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons turned down Eddie Van Halen when the guitarist asked to join the band in 1982. The rejection happened during recording sessions for the album Creatures of the Night, after tensions between Van Halen and singer David Lee Roth reached a breaking point.

In the summer of 1982, Kiss was working on their first album following the departure of lead guitarist Ace Frehley. Simmons remembered that Van Halen drove to the Los Angeles studio in a doorless Jeep to talk about joining the group.

"Eddie told me, 'Roth is driving me nuts. I can't take it. I gotta leave. I know you're looking for a lead guitar player. Do you want me in the band?'" said Simmons to MusicRadar.

The Kiss member explained that the guitarist's style wouldn't fit within the band's structure. He compared adding Van Halen to Kiss to putting Jimi Hendrix or Jeff Beck in AC/DC. It wouldn't work.

"There wouldn't be room for Eddie in Kiss," Simmons said. "Hendrix would suck up all the oxygen. Eddie was like Hendrix in that sense. He needed a lot of room."

Simmons told Van Halen to work through the problems with his band rather than leave. He pointed out that the guitar work formed the foundation of Van Halen's sound and couldn't be replicated in Kiss without changing everything about the group.

"I said, 'Eddie, a band is worse than a marriage. You're going to have ups and downs and stuff. But with Van Halen, everything begins and ends with you — it's all about the guitar,'" Simmons said.

Van Halen released the album Diver Down in 1982 amid rising friction between band members. The group made one more record with Roth in 1984, which included "Jump", "Hot For Teacher", and "Panama," before the singer left in 1985. Sammy Hagar replaced Roth, and the band continued to grow its audience through the late 1980s.

Eddie Van HalenGene Simmons
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Chino Moreno of The Deftones performs live for fans during the 2014 Big Day Out Festival at Western Springs on January 17, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand.
MusicDeftones Earns GRAMMY Nomination as ‘Private Music’ Tops Rock Charts in 2025Laura Adkins
American guitarist Scott Ian (born Scott Ian Rosenfeld) of the band Anthrax performs on stage at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, February 23, 2005.
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 31Dan Teodorescu
American artist Bob Dylan, December 1974.
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 30Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect