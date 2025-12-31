Magical Forest Sets Attendance Record in 33rd Year

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is drawing record crowds in its 33rd year, as thousands of visitors continue to celebrate the holidays at the popular Las Vegas attraction. Running through Dec. 31, the seasonal event features family-friendly rides, festive displays, and a mission-driven focus, with all proceeds supporting Opportunity Village's programs for people with disabilities.

Visitors to the Magical Forest can enjoy signature attractions, including the 50-foot Avalanche Slide, the Forest Express Train, and a walking path filled with elaborate holiday light displays. Organizers report that attendance has surged this season, leading to long lines on peak nights, especially as New Year's Eve approaches.

“Gates open at 5:30. I would suggest coming the week after Christmas. So, next week we're open until December 31st. That's a great time to come out, still celebrate the holidays, but it'll probably be a little less crowded,” said Laura Foster, communications director for Opportunity Village.

Opportunity Village has a long history in Southern Nevada and is one of the region's largest employers of people with disabilities. Event proceeds help fund education, advocacy, job training, and support services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Volunteers play a significant role in operating the Magical Forest, and many say the experience is deeply rewarding. Staff members note that seeing the excitement and happiness of children visiting the attraction is the highlight of the season.

“My favorite part about volunteering is seeing all those kids being happy. It brings joy,” volunteer William Fullerton said.