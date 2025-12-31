New Year’s Traditions for Good Luck in 2026

It's that time of year again, the countdown to do better in the next year. Better eating habits, better body, more money, more opportunities, we're thinking about it all. Not only do we want and hope for good things to come in the new year, but we're also prepping for it. That's right, people are prepping for the new year by tackling some popular traditions and superstitions to ensure their good luck in 2026.

Whether you do or don't have plans tonight, this may be the perfect time to practice some of these. Maybe you're eating grapes under a table, or maybe you are just going to church to bring in the year in prayer; there are so many traditions. But the only thing we all want is a happy and flourishing year. So, what do you need to do as an extra security blanket for your good luck? Check out a few of these New Year's superstitions and traditions that allegedly bring you good luck. Try a few and report back to us next year when we're talking about 2027!

First to Enter Your Home

This one may be kind of hard to pull off for some, but consider who is taking the first steps inside your home once the clock strikes 12. It's said that if a tall, dark-haired man with gifts is the first to enter your home after midnight, it's said to bring you luck in the new year!

Eat 12 Grapes

Kick off the year with a healthy snack, but make sure it's grapes! If you eat 12 grapes under a table, you are thought to bring good luck to the entire year.

Walk Around with an Empty Suitcase

Grab that luggage, but don't pack anything in it! If you want to travel more in the new year, grab that luggage and carry it on New Year's Eve. It's said to welcome new experiences and traveling in the new year.

Make Noise

I think we all do this even without trying, but make some noise for 2026! Some cultures believe the louder your celebration and cheer is, the more you scare away evil spirits and bad luck from the year past.

Collard Greens & Black Eyed Peas

Many in the south have heard of this one before, but grab that plate and make sure you have some collards and black eyed peas on the plate. It's considered to be a plate of good luck and prosperity for the new year.

Leave Windows & Doors Open

Crack open those doors and windows if you're home tonight. This will allow for the old, bad energy and welcome new, fresh energy for the new year. Out with the old and in with the new!

Share a Kiss

Pucker up! When the clock strikes midnight, grab your favorite person and share a kiss with them. It's said to help prevent a year of loneliness and is also just a great way to start the year!

Throw Furniture Out the Window