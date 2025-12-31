&pizza Will Open First West Coast Location at Rio Hotel & Casino in Spring

The famous East Coast fast-casual pizza chain &pizza is heading West for the first time with the upcoming Opening in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel Casino in Spring 2026. The opening will be the company's first location on the West Coast and a major step in its National Expansion Plan. The move is being framed as part of a broader push by parent company Latitude Food Group to enter high-energy, high-visibility markets.

"It's been full throttle for &pizza this year, and we're not letting off the gas anytime soon," Mike Burns, CEO of parent company Latitude Food Group, said in a statement. "Our expansion goal is bold, and entering dynamic markets like Las Vegas is key to making it happen."

Unlike many prior openings, the Las Vegas restaurant will be owned and operated by the Rio Hotel & Casino. As part of its evolving approach to franchising, &pizza has chosen to work with a limited number of franchisees in order to continue establishing &pizza as a fun, creative, and guest-centric brand.

The leadership team at the Rio sees that the addition to their portfolio of offerings is a strategic fit within their broader plans for the food and beverage components of the Rio. "The brand's creative approach to fast-casual dining aligns well with our focus on expanding bold, guest-driven food and beverage offerings," Patrick Miller, president and CEO of the Rio, said in a statement.

&pizza originated in Washington, D.C., in 2012 under the name H&pizza, then rebranded and expanded along the East Coast. Since then, the company has seen substantial growth in multiple states, including, most importantly, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. It is well known for its custom-developed pizza products and marketing strategies, as well as for creating an upscale presence similar to that of a fine-dining experience. As a result, many customers have become fans of the brand's unique offerings.