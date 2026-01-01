This Day in Rock History: January 1

New Year's Day was pretty busy for rock stars and their fans throughout history. From the Beatles' famously failing an audition before making it big to Nirvana signing their first record deal, Jan. 1 is an important date in rock. We hope you enjoy going through all the major events that happened on this day in rock history, and we wish all of you a happy New Year!

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the day's most notable career milestones and breakthrough moments include:

1966: "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two weeks. The song's original acoustic version had been released two years prior, but the re-release that reached the top of the charts also featured drums and electric guitar.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 1 is also an important date for rock culture. Some of the most memorable events that happened today are:

1962: The Beatles were famously rejected after auditioning for Decca Records, an event that's widely considered one of the biggest mistakes in music history. They signed with EMI's Parlophone label a few months later, and the rest is history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

New Year's Eve is also the anniversary of a few legendary rock performances. Some of them are:

1959: Johny Cash played a free concert at California's San Quentin Prison. This was the first in a series of prison performances for the artist, culminating with 1968's At Folsom Prison live album and 1969's At San Quentin live album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Jan. 1 was also a big day for the music industry in general. Two of the biggest events that happened today are:

1964: Top of the Pops aired for the first time on the BBC. It eventually became the longest-running music show in history, ending its run in 2006.

