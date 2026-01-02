5,000 Drones Light Up Las Vegas Strip for Stranger Things Series Finale

Las Vegas lit up the night sky with a Hawkins-inspired drone spectacular along the Strip as Netflix staged a massive promotional event for the final season of "Stranger Things." The Dec. 28 event, titled "One Last Adventure: Las Vegas," featured 5,000 drones, billed by Netflix as the largest drone display in the United States to date, celebrating the upcoming series finale.

Fans were surprised by an in-person appearance from Jamie Campbell Bower, who greeted the crowd ahead of the sky-high performance. As anticipation peaked, Bower addressed fans moments before the drones took flight. "Before [the finale] we've got one final thing for you," Campbell Bower told the cheering crowd. "We'd like you to divert your eyes to the sky."

The drones recreated iconic imagery from the series, including the WSQK van, the gang riding bikes, Will defeating the Demogorgons, Eleven facing off against a Demogorgon, the Hellfire Club logo, and Vecna looming over Hawkins. The performance also included Vecna himself reacting in real time. "Yo, that's so cool!" Bower declared as he filmed the show with his iPhone.

The Las Vegas spectacle served as the capstone to Netflix's global promotional push for the finale, following interactive installations in Madrid and a Hawkins National Laboratory exhibit in Sydney. Netflix framed the Strip takeover as the final major event in its worldwide farewell to the series.

Across social media, Bower continued to tease what lies ahead. "I'm telling you this, Vecna's not done yet," Campbell Bower teased in a video posted to social media, further building anticipation.