Clark County Urges Residents to Make Emergency Preparedness a New Year’s Resolution

Clark County emergency officials are encouraging residents and local businesses to start the new year by strengthening their emergency preparedness plans, emphasizing that simple steps taken now can make a significant difference during a crisis.

“The new year is a good time for families and local businesses and organizations to think about emergency preparedness,” said Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian O'Neal, who oversees the County's Emergency Management Division. “Emergencies by definition are unpredictable, but there are some key steps people can take to help themselves stay safe in the event of an emergency.”

Emergency preparedness efforts in Clark County are supported by a broad network of federal, state, and local partners, including FEMA, the American Red Cross, the Southern Nevada Health District, the Nevada Office of Emergency Management, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Clark County Regional Flood Control District. These agencies work together to provide guidance, alerts, and resources before, during, and after emergencies.

Officials stress the importance of staying informed through radio, television, and official Clark County social media channels. Residents are advised to keep a hand-crank or battery-powered radio with extra batteries available in case of power outages that disrupt traditional communication channels.

Developing a clear emergency plan is another key recommendation. Plans should include primary and secondary meeting locations, as well as an out-of-state contact person to help family members reconnect if separated. During major incidents, contacting someone outside the affected area is often more reliable than local calls.

Emergency planners also urge households to maintain a disaster supply kit that can support everyone in the household for at least three days and up to two weeks. Kits should account for infants, seniors, medically fragile individuals, and pets.

The "See Something, Say Something" campaign and a 24/7 hotline at 702-828-8386 are additional resources that provide public safety assistance. The Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App is available free of charge and can help residents create an emergency plan and disaster kit, as well as weather alerts and safety tips. Residents are encouraged to download this smartphone application.