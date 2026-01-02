Las Vegas Strip Transformation: New Hotels, Casinos, and Stadiums Set to Redefine Iconic Boulevard

The Las Vegas Strip will be home to many construction projects into the new year. The majority of the latest developments will be hotels, casinos, and entertainment facilities, along with some redevelopment or renovation of existing properties. These investments continue to demonstrate a commitment to growing the hospitality and entertainment sectors and the sports infrastructure located along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Transformation at the old Mirage site in Las Vegas is perhaps the most notable, as it has become apparent that the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas is undergoing significant renovation work. This renovation project features a new guitar-shaped hotel tower being built over the footprint of the old Mirage Hotel & Casino; therefore, when construction completes sometime in 2025, the tower will dramatically change Las Vegas's Strip skyline.

Across Las Vegas Boulevard, additional changes are drawing attention as familiar properties adopt new identities. Bally's branding activity and expanding Vanderpump-branded hospitality concepts are becoming focal points for Strip watchers.

Bally's Corporation has also announced plans for a new adjoining casino resort at the Tropicana Las Vegas site, signaling a significant expansion of its presence on the Strip. This project is part of a broader redevelopment effort that is transforming the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Tropicana site is also home to construction on a new Athletics baseball stadium, which will bring Major League Baseball to the Strip for the first time. The stadium project adds a major year-round sports and entertainment venue to the area and is progressing alongside surrounding resort redevelopment.