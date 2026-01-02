Lzzy Hale Discusses Partner’s Response to Bisexual Identity, New Album Themes

In a new GO Magazine interview, Lzzy Hale talked about her partner's reaction when she came out as bisexual. She also shared how that moment influenced her newest work with Halestorm. The frontwoman spoke about these topics in a recent interview as the band tours after dropping their album Everest.

"I was channeling how lucky I am to be in a relationship with a man who understands me and lets me live my truth," said Hale to GO Magazine. "When I came out to my partner, I was worried about all the things that would change. Would he still look at me in the same way? Would he feel threatened?"

The singer explained how those worries didn't match what happened. "But what I learned is that he fell in love with me because of all the things I am and all the things I'm not," she said. "And now we get to admire beautiful women together, turns out we have the same type."

Hale came out in 2022 during an online question-and-answer session. She started the band with her brother Arejay back in 1997 in Pennsylvania. The group won a GRAMMY in 2013. They've built their reputation through constant touring.

The musician described her single "Like a Woman Can" as exploring a bisexual awakening. Each person who identifies as bi has their own spectrum that fits their needs and boundaries, she said.

The album Everest charted across multiple countries, hitting number one on the UK Rock & Metal Album chart. The band toured with Iron Maiden in 2025. They headlined The O2 and also performed at the Back To The Beginning festival with Black Sabbath and Metallica.