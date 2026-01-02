MTV Cuts Back on Music Channels While Main Network Continues

For decades, turning on MTV meant music videos all day, every day. It was where new artists broke through, trends were born, and teenagers learned lyrics before streaming even existed. Now, that familiar sound has faded a little more.

On Dec. 31, 2025, MTV shut down several of its music-only channels, officially ending an era of 24-hour music broadcasting. MTV first announced the move in October, according to Rolling Stone. While the change surprised many fans, it also felt like a moment that had been building for years.

MTV first launched in the United States on Aug. 1, 1981. The very first music video it aired was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles. In a full-circle moment, that same video was the final clip to play on MTV Music on Dec. 31.

Former MTV DJ Daisy Fuentes reflected on the change in an interview with PEOPLE in October 2025. “While it's a bit sad, it's been a bit sad for a while. I think MTV had its time and history that time will never repeat, and it's time to change,” Fuentes said. “We all change. We have to evolve. And I hope that there's another version of them, just like there's another version of us, us who were part of that we're no longer the same. Why should we expect them to be? The world has changed so much.”

Is MTV Shutting Down Completely?

Despite the dramatic headlines, MTV is not shutting down altogether. The network has only ended a group of channels that focused entirely on music videos. MTV’s main channel will continue airing regular programming.

Popular franchises like The Challenge and RuPaul’s Drag Race are still part of the schedule. According to Variety, MTV ranked as the 49th most-popular cable network in 2025, even placing ahead of Comedy Central.

Which Channels Went Off the Air?

Several international music-focused MTV channels officially went dark at the end of 2025. These included MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

The shutdown affected viewers in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Australia, and Brazil, according to the BBC.

Each channel signed off in its own way. MTV Music ended with “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles, while MTV 90s closed out with the Spice Girls’ “Goodbye,” a choice that felt fitting for longtime fans.

Now, viewers who tune in to those channels see a loop of logos from the affected networks. A message on the screen explains that MTV content can still be accessed on the main channel, MTV HD.

Why Did MTV Make This Decision?

Neither MTV nor its parent company, Paramount, has publicly explained why the music-only channels were shut down, according to Rolling Stone. However, this move fits into a larger pattern.

Earlier in 2025, MTV paused several award shows, including the MTV Europe Music Awards and MTV Latin America’s MIAW Awards. The Associated Press reported that these changes were part of cost-cutting measures tied to Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance, which was completed in August 2025.

This was also not the first major cut in recent years. In May 2023, MTV News was shut down after 36 years. At the time, the closure was blamed on “pressure from broader economic headwinds,” according to Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president Chris McCarthy.