Oasis Reaches One Million Album Sales in 2025 Without New Release

Oasis sold one million albums across the UK during 2025 without releasing anything new in 17 years, according to Daily Mail. Sales exploded after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher revealed their reunion tour plans last August.

Two records from the band cracked the year's top 10 chart positions. Time Flies . . . 1994-2009, a greatest hits collection, claimed fourth place. (What's The Story) Morning Glory? grabbed the seventh spot when it got reissued.

The Oasis Live '25 tour broke records, becoming the biggest concert launch in UK history. Over 10 million people from 158 countries queued to snag tickets last summer.

The band and its members drove vinyl purchases up 13.3 percent throughout the UK. Sales reached 7.6 million units by year's end.

The brothers parted ways 15 years ago after a backstage fight in Paris. The group finished its 41-date reunion tour at the end of November before 60,000 fans in São Paulo, Brazil. The tour will run through the new year across the UK and Ireland.

Conversations have begun about what happens next. Possibilities include a fresh greatest hits package, stadium shows at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, and another Knebworth appearance.

Noel Gallagher previously assembled a compilation featuring post-2000 Oasis classics and B-sides, but Liam rejected the idea. In 2023, Noel reflected in an interview, "He wouldn't have it in the end, I don't know why," according to Daily Mail.

"Noel and Liam will both be taking a long break to compute the magnitude of this tour," according to The Sun. "Being back together on stage has been incredible for both of them, and to have guitarist Bonehead back with them for the last shows has been nothing short of phenomenal."