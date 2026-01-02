This Day in Rock History: January 2

Many of rock music's most iconic names started the year with a bang throughout history, including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin. Keep reading to discover the biggest events in rock history that took place on Jan. 2.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important milestones from Jan. 2 include:

1965: Elvis Presley's soundtrack for the movie Roustabout, in which he starred, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was Presley's eighth No. 1 album on the chart, and it only spent a week at the top.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are the notable recordings and performances associated with Jan. 2:

1969: Led Zeppelin played their first Los Angeles show at the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. The band was still unknown in the U.S., as was their opener, Alice Cooper, and the two acts decided that Led Zeppelin was a more suitable main act due to Jimmy Page's reputation with The Yardbirds.

