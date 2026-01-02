World’s Tallest, Fastest, Longest Roller Coaster Opens at New Six Flags in Saudi Arabia

For roller coaster fans and thrill-seekers alike, the start of 2026 means something big - literally. Six Flags opened its first-ever designed and built park outside North America, featuring the tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster in the world.

Six Flags Qiddiya City officially opened on December 31 near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, marking a major milestone for the iconic amusement park company.

The headline attraction is a roller coaster called Falcon’s Flight, and it’s being touted as the world’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster. That puts it in record-breaking territory right from the start - the kind of engineering feat that draws crowds even beyond typical theme park fans. You can watch a ride on the new coaster below.

While park officials didn’t go into engineering details in the announcement, independent ride data shows Falcon’s Flight stretches for miles of track, rockets riders to jaw-dropping speeds and climbs to heights rare in the coaster world. It’s a massive steel-launched ride that now anchors the park’s roller coaster lineup and stands out as a global attraction.

Six Flags Qiddiya City features 28 total rides and attractions spread across six themed lands. While Falcons Flight is the standout, the park is also home to the Iron Rattler - the world's tallest tilt coaster, and Spitfire - the world's tallest inverting coaster.

"Six Flags is proud to announce the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, a landmark project that will redefine entertainment in the region. This world-class destination combines cutting-edge, record-breaking attractions, immersive experiences for all ages, and the signature thrills that have made Six Flags a global leader. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the Kingdom and beyond to experience the future of fun at Qiddiya City," said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.