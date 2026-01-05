Find out how to enter for your chance to to Win A $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The New Year New Gear Giveaway is here, and it’s bringing some serious fun to the start of the year. This multimarket contest is exclusively for our newsletter subscribers, and the prize is a big one—a $200 Amazon Gift Card.

Picture what $200 could do. Load up on fresh workout gear so those resolutions have a real shot this year. Give your space a cozy glow-up with décor, storage, or something that finally helps you feel organized.

Go for that tech upgrade you keep casually “checking on” in your cart, or splurge on a hobby that turns into your new favorite obsession. And honestly, it can absolutely be a guilt-free treat-yourself moment, because starting the new year with a little joy feels pretty perfect.

This is a multimarket contest, available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers. Here’s how to enter:

Step One: Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter so you’ll receive the contest email with your entry link.

Step Two: Keep an eye on your inbox. When the contest email arrives, open it and click the special link inside for the official entry form.

Step Three: Fill it out, hit submit, and you’re officially in the running.