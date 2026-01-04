This Day in Sports History: January 4
Many sporting events take place this time of year, including the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 4 has witnessed many moments and stories involving legends that shaped sports history. Continue reading to learn about some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
These great moments in sports history happened on Jan. 4:
- 1904: Ottawa Hockey Club beat Winnipeg Rowing Club, 2-0, claiming a 2-1 challenge series victory.
- 1942: In the fourth NFL All-Star Game, the Chicago Bears defeated the NFL All-Stars 35-24.
- 1942: Rogers Hornsby became the 14th player to be selected for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1970: The Kansas City Chiefs' defense forced four interceptions, beating the Oakland Raiders 17-7.
- 1975: The New Orleans Jazz scored only 20 points in the first half, setting the NBA record at the time.
- 1975: The Montreal Canadiens shutout the Washington Capitals 10-0.
- 1976: Mark Edmondson defeated John Newcombe, receiving his first and only Grand Slam title.
- 1976: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams, 37-7, and won the NFC Championship.
- 1981: Brian Teacher won his first and only Grand Slam title.
- 1984: Adrian Dantley tied Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for most free throws made in a game by getting 28 of 29 free throws in Utah's 116-111 win over Houston.
- 1984: Edmonton defeated Minnesota 12-8. It was the highest-scoring modern NHL game.
- 1986: The Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson scored twice as he rushed for an NFL postseason record 248 yards in a 20-0 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
- 1986: NCAA basketball player David Robinson blocked a record 14 shots.
- 1991: Goran Prpić beat David Wheaton, achieving a 2-0 lead and Yugoslavia's first title.
- 1992: The Celtics Robert Parish became the fifth player in NBA history to get 2,000 career blocks during Boston's 100-96 loss at Minnesota.
- 1999: No. 1 Tennessee beat No. 2 Florida State, 23-16, at the 28th Fiesta Bowl.
- 2000: A day after taking the head coaching role with the New York Jets, Bill Belichick resigned and moved to the New England Patriots.
- 2002: Michael Jordan became the fourth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.
- 2003: The USA won the Hopman Cup Tennis title.
- 2004: No. 2 LSU defeated No. 1 Oklahoma, 21-14, at the 70th Sugar Bowl.
- 2018: Liverpool soccer player Mohamed Salah was named the African Footballer of the Year.
Many notable athletes had major events on Jan. 4, such as Rogers Hornsby, Eric Dickerson, and Robert Parish. Hornsby was one of baseball's greatest right-handed hitters, a two-time Triple Crown winner, seven-time batting champion, and two-time MVP. Dickerson is a Hall of Fame NFL running back recognized for his iconic goggles and neck roll and for breaking the single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. Parish is a legendary, durable, 7-foot-1-inch NBA center, nicknamed "The Chief," known for his stoic defense, clutch rebounding, and signature high-arcing jump shot.