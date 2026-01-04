This Day in Sports History: January 4

Many sporting events take place this time of year, including the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 4 has witnessed many moments and stories involving legends that shaped sports history. Continue reading to learn about some of them.

Many notable athletes had major events on Jan. 4, such as Rogers Hornsby, Eric Dickerson, and Robert Parish. Hornsby was one of baseball's greatest right-handed hitters, a two-time Triple Crown winner, seven-time batting champion, and two-time MVP. Dickerson is a Hall of Fame NFL running back recognized for his iconic goggles and neck roll and for breaking the single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. Parish is a legendary, durable, 7-foot-1-inch NBA center, nicknamed "The Chief," known for his stoic defense, clutch rebounding, and signature high-arcing jump shot.