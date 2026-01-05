ContestsEvents
4 Winners Ring in the New Year as Jackpot Winners in Vegas

Photo taken in Las Vegas, United States — Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

Congratulations to a few! Four lucky winners got to bring in the new year with jackpots at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Were you at the casinos this year?

8 News Now reports that on New Year's Eve, one winner hit a $13,440 jackpot and another turned $5 into a $16,354.60 jackpot. Who said the odds aren't in your favor in 2026?

Well, on New Year's Day, there were a few more winners here in Vegas. One winner bet $1.20 and scored a $12,026.39 jackpot. While another turned a $25 bet into a $20,000 jackpot!

All four winners were members of the hotel's Cherry Rewards program. Congratulations to the winners!

