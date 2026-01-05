ContestsEvents
Five Finger Death Punch Re-Records Catalog in Two-Part Collection After Label Sells Masters

Five Finger Death Punch released Best Of – Volume 2 through Better Noise Music. This marks part of their 20th anniversary celebration. The band chose to re-record everything after their previous…

Dan Teodorescu
Andy James, Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael from Five Finger Death Punch perform on stage at Trondheim Rocks 2024 at E.C Dahls Arena on June 06, 2024 in Trondheim, Norway.
Per Ole Hagen/Redferns via Getty Images

Five Finger Death Punch released Best Of – Volume 2 through Better Noise Music. This marks part of their 20th anniversary celebration. The band chose to re-record everything after their previous label sold the original masters without telling them.

Best Of – Volume 2 contains 16 re-recorded tracks. It also has three live recordings. Those are "Wash It All Away," "Wrong Side Of Heaven," and "Jekyll And Hyde." It brings back songs like "Sham Pain," "Blue On Black," and "Burn MF." Each has fresh arrangements. This follows Best Of – Volume 1 and finishes the two-part set.

The collection brings a 2025 version of "The End" with Babymetal. SU-METAL from Babymetal wrote lyrics in Japanese based on the original. She described the moment when her vocals mixed with Ivan Moody's growl during the bridge transition as powerful, filled with emotion and raw energy that she'd never felt before in any recording session.

Five Finger Death Punch has accumulated more than 13 billion streams, and they've scored 17 number-one singles on Active Rock Radio. 

The re-recording project hands the band ownership of recordings that defined their career. Instead of putting out remasters, they created new versions.

Best Of – Volume 2 is available on streaming platforms. The collection comes in CD and vinyl, including exclusive collector's editions. Fans can order it from the band's official website.

Five Finger Death Punch
Dan TeodorescuWriter
