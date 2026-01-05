Krispy Kreme Reveals Winter Seasonal Collection Doughnuts

Is that sweet tooth ringing? Krispy Kreme has four new seasonal items it is adding to the lineup this Winter. The popular doughnut chain announced its Winter Seasonal Collection on Monday. Doughnuts will be available starting Tuesday, January 6th.

Krispy Kreme Seasonal Lineup

The limited-time-only collection includes Caramel Dulce, Chocolate Truffle, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Cinnamon Sugar Cake doughnuts. Check out a few details on what to expect when you take a bite of this collection.

The Chocolate Truffle flavor is the only filled doughnut for this collection. The unglazed doughnut will feature chocolate truffle cream, then be dipped in and drizzled with chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips.

The Raspberry Cheesecake doughnut is unglazed and dipped in raspberry icing and graham cracker crumbs. The doughnut is then topped with cheesecake-flavored buttercream for an extra touch of goodness!

The Caramel Dulce and Cinnamon Sugar Cake are both glazed doughnut options. One is the famous Original Glazed Doughnuts dipped in caramel icing and drizzled with a salty caramel dulce. The other is a cinnamon old-fashioned style cake doughnut that is covered with the famous Original Glaze. Talk about your glaze dreams being complete!

In a press release, Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme's Chief Brand and Product Officer, spoke about the new collection. “Our new Winter Seasonal Collection flavors – from cinnamon to caramel and chocolate to raspberry – are some of the most popular tastes and craves of the season. Make sure to try them before winter melts away!”