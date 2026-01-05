Las Vegas Leaders Set 2026 Goals to Boost Arts, Dining, and Housing

Leaders from across Las Vegas' cultural, culinary, arts, health/housing, and entertainment landscapes came together this week to release a joint list of resolutions for Las Vegas' Creative Ecosystem in 2026. The coalition's shared vision is to make Las Vegas a top-tier international tourism destination that encompasses much more than flashy neon lights and casinos. The collective vision includes growing the local arts sector, improving access to health care, strengthening the food culture, and providing more housing options for residents.

Kip Kelly, founder and creative director of The Beverly Theater, is committed to expanding opportunities for extraordinary experiences, broadening programming, and aligning ambitious creative projects with personal pledges that reinforce long-term cultural impact. His focus centers on elevating meaningful, community-driven engagement through curated artistic experiences.

Winston Fisher's 2026 plans include opening Area15 Zone 2, debuting high-level immersive experiences with new culinary partners, exploring an AI-based concierge, and reinforcing Area15's role as a central cultural hub for residents and tourists alike. “I'm committed to shaping the Area15 District into the global gold standard for immersive entertainment. This year is about expansion with intention and solidifying Area15 as the cultural heartbeat for locals and visitors alike,” said Fisher.

Dr. Pedro “Joe” Greer Jr., founding dean of Roseman University College of Medicine, outlined goals to advance community health through the Genesis, Empowered, and Aspire programs, as well as plans for a new Henderson-based primary care and odontology clinic to strengthen integrated care delivery.

Oscar Amador shares the company's vision to help make Las Vegas a premier culinary capital grounded in authenticity and craft. "At Amador Cocina Fina, our focus will be on deepening the city's culinary identity — connecting fire, flavor, and craft to create something that feels truly born from the desert. My goal is for Las Vegas to compete not just in spectacle, but in soul — with the same creative energy you find in cities like Barcelona, Tokyo, or Paris,” shared Amador, chef and owner.

Heather Harmon pledged that the Museum of Art Las Vegas would work to increase the ways it can provide meaningful support for artists and the creative community, building on the legacy of previous exhibitions and plans for a museum that will bring people together through the sharing of ideas and creativity.

Ginger Land-van Buuren of Vegas City Opera aims to ignite Third Street through live performance, build a local artistic ensemble, recruit volunteers and fans, and incubate homegrown talent. Tameka Henry of Obodo Collective is committed to sustainable community care by strengthening local food systems and family support through strategic partnerships.