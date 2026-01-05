McDonald’s Facing Suit Over ‘Fake Meat’ in McRib Sandwich
McRib or is it a McFake? Looks like things are getting a bit crazy at McDonald's. The popular fast food chain is facing a federal class-action suit accusing it of misleading customers into believing the McRib contains real pork rib meat. The alleged false marketing leading millions of customers is being called out.
McRib or McFake?
The complaint was filed on December 23 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Plaintiffs alleged that the name and presentation of the sandwich led consumers to believe it contained real rib meat. But, unfortunately for consumers of the popular sandwich, it doesn't.
The primary ingredient of the sandwich is said to be "restructured pork composed of parts like shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach," according to the NY Post report.
Following the suit, a spokesperson for McDonald's spoke to The Independent regarding the issue. They stated that the McRib uses "100 percent boneless pork with BBQ sauce, onions, and pickles, and that no hearts, tripe, or scalded stomach are included." The spokesperson also says, “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100 percent pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them."
The McRib debuted at the fast food chain in 1982 and quickly became a fan favorite. Whenever it returns to the menu, there seem to be millions excited to grab a bite. Are you a fan of the McRib? Let us know what you think it tastes like!