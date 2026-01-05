ContestsEvents
Salt & Straw Opens Two Las Vegas Strip Shops With Icon Series Menu

Jennifer Eggleston
Salt & Straw is opening two new locations on the Las Vegas Strip today at Paris Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas, marking the brand's debut in one of the world's most recognizable entertainment corridors. Both shops feature sidewalk access and prominent strip-side placement along Las Vegas Boulevard, making them easy stops for visitors exploring the Strip.

The Paris Las Vegas retail outlet, located directly underneath the Paris Las Vegas resort's Eiffel Tower replica, and the Flamingo Las Vegas storefront is bordered by the resort's classic neon signs. Each storefront is located near major resort landmarks and dining destinations, thereby enhancing its visibility and accessibility for both tourists and locals.

“Bringing Salt & Straw to the Las Vegas Strip is a dream realized,” co-founder and CEO Kim Malek said in a statement. “We started this company to build places where people could come together, connect, and celebrate life over a scoop of unforgettable ice cream.”

The two Las Vegas Strip openings are the final Salt & Straw locations of 2025, bringing the company's total footprint to 53 stores nationwide. The success of Salt & Straw is evident in its dramatic evolution from a pushcart vendor in Portland to a large national chain grounded in innovation and community involvement.

Salt & Straw is recognized for a variety of distinct flavors that may differ from month to month based on what is seasonal, locally sourced, and artisanal. This belief was held by Tyler and Kim Malek, the founders of Salt & Straw, when they started the company. At the Las Vegas locations, the limited-run Icons Series menu will be available through January.

Curated by head ice cream maker Tyler Malek, the Icons Series launches with 13 classic flavors alongside several new creations featuring bold pairings. New flavors include Pots of Gold & Rainbows, Birthday Cakes & Blackberries, Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, Chocolate Chili Crisp Peanut Butter Cups, and Death by Chocolate Chocolate Cake.

The Icons Series will evolve with a chocolate-focused seasonal menu planned for February and a cereal-themed menu set for March. The Paris Las Vegas location operates daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the Flamingo Las Vegas shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. Caesars Entertainment views Salt & Straw as a creative, fresh addition to its Las Vegas Strip culinary lineup, aligning with a broader wave of new attractions across the destination.

