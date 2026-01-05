This Day in Rock History: January 5

Jan. 5 has been an important day for many legendary rock performers. It's when Prince made his live debut, but also when Guns N' Roses announced that Slash and Duff reunited with the band. Continue reading to learn more about these and other significant events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some music giants celebrated important career milestones on this day, including:

Prince made his live debut as a solo artist at Capri Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He had already signed a three-album deal with Warner Bros., but he showcased his debut album, For You, to studio executives who were hesitant to develop a full-scale tour for the artist. 1991: Iron Maiden's single "Bring Your Daughter... To The Slaughter" reached the top spot on the U.K. Singles chart. It was the second single from their album No Prayer For The Dying, and it's the band's only U.K. No. 1 single so far.

Cultural Milestones

These are the culture-related events in the rock world from Jan. 5:

Marilyn Manson was born in Canton, Ohio. He founded his band in 1989, selling over 50 million records worldwide. 2016: Guns N' Roses officially announced that Axl, Slash, and Duff were reuniting for the first time since 1993 to headline the Coachella Music & Arts Festival that April. They played a warm-up gig on April 1 at The Troubadour in Hollywood and then expanded their reunion into the Not in This Lifetime... Tour.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan. 5 witnessed the anniversary of an infamous U.S. tour and a special debut, such as:

Bruce Springsteen released his debut studio album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., via Columbia Records. Although sales were average at best, critics took notice and compared Springsteen to Bob Dylan. 1978: The Sex Pistols began their final North American tour with a show at the Great Southeast Music Hall in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour was marked by inner conflicts and drug abuse, ending suddenly after only seven shows.