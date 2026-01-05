This Day in Sports History: January 5

Jan. 5 has hosted many events throughout the years involving a wide variety of sports, including NBA and NHL games, NFL playoff battles, college bowl games, college basketball tournaments, Australian Open matches, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E races, and PGA Tour events. Many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends occurred on this day, so keep reading to learn about some of them.

Many talented athletes had significant events on Jan. 5, such as Reggie Jackson, Bill Fitch, and DeVonta Smith. Jackson was nicknamed "Mr. October" for his exceptional clutch hitting in World Series games, especially hitting three consecutive home runs in the 1977 series clincher for the Yankees. Fitch was a Hall-of-Fame basketball coach, famous for transforming struggling NBA teams. Smith is recognized for his precise route running, body control, and becoming one of the few players with a Heisman, a college national title, and a Super Bowl win.