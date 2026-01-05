Vegas Loop Launches Airport Drop-offs as Part of Underground Transit Expansion

Las Vegas regulators have approved a mixed tunnel-and-surface operating model for the Vegas Loop, allowing limited airport service while additional underground segments are built. The approval, finalized in late 2025, caps surface travel at four miles per trip and requires that each route include tunnel mileage.

In a post to social media, The Boring Company said it would provide a "small number of rides each day. The ride includes both a tunnel portion and a long surface portion, with the latter shifting to subsurface when the 2.25-mile Airport Connector twin tunnels open, hopefully in Q1 2026," the company wrote.

The Vegas Loop currently consists of more than 10 miles of tunnels, with roughly four miles in operation. Active stations include Encore, Resorts World, Westgate, and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Some routes have operated using self-driving Teslas with a safety driver on board, in compliance with regulatory requirements.

The broader Vegas Loop vision calls for a 68-mile underground transportation network connecting the Las Vegas tourist corridor from Allegiant Stadium to downtown Las Vegas. To date, 104 stations have been approved by Clark County and the City of Las Vegas as part of that long-term buildout.

Limited airport drop-off service has begun from the Resorts World and Westgate stations, marking the first time the subterranean system has accessed airport property. Trips cost $12 and travel through completed tunnel sections before transitioning to surface roads for the final approach to Harry Reid International Airport.

Drop-offs are available at Terminals 1 and 3 in designated limousine and shuttle zones outside the Zero levels. Airport service operates daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickups are not yet available and are pending the installation of required transponders to meet airport security protocols.