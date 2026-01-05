ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Vegas Loop Launches Airport Drop-offs as Part of Underground Transit Expansion

Las Vegas regulators have approved a mixed tunnel-and-surface operating model for the Vegas Loop, allowing limited airport service while additional underground segments are built. The approval, finalized in late 2025,…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 09: A Tesla car drives through the West Station near the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground transportation system that is the first commercial project by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. The USD 52.5 million loop, which includes two one-way vehicle tunnels 40 feet beneath the ground and three passenger stations, will take convention attendees across the 200-acre convention campus for free in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under two minutes. To walk that distance can take upward of 25 minutes. The system is designed to carry 4,400 people per hour using a fleet of 62 vehicles at maximum capacity. It is scheduled to be fully operational in June when the facility plans to host its first large-scale convention since the COVID-19 shutdown. There are plans to expand the system throughout the resort corridor in the future. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas regulators have approved a mixed tunnel-and-surface operating model for the Vegas Loop, allowing limited airport service while additional underground segments are built. The approval, finalized in late 2025, caps surface travel at four miles per trip and requires that each route include tunnel mileage.

In a post to social media, The Boring Company said it would provide a "small number of rides each day. The ride includes both a tunnel portion and a long surface portion, with the latter shifting to subsurface when the 2.25-mile Airport Connector twin tunnels open, hopefully in Q1 2026," the company wrote.

The Vegas Loop currently consists of more than 10 miles of tunnels, with roughly four miles in operation. Active stations include Encore, Resorts World, Westgate, and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Some routes have operated using self-driving Teslas with a safety driver on board, in compliance with regulatory requirements.

The broader Vegas Loop vision calls for a 68-mile underground transportation network connecting the Las Vegas tourist corridor from Allegiant Stadium to downtown Las Vegas. To date, 104 stations have been approved by Clark County and the City of Las Vegas as part of that long-term buildout.

Limited airport drop-off service has begun from the Resorts World and Westgate stations, marking the first time the subterranean system has accessed airport property. Trips cost $12 and travel through completed tunnel sections before transitioning to surface roads for the final approach to Harry Reid International Airport.

Drop-offs are available at Terminals 1 and 3 in designated limousine and shuttle zones outside the Zero levels. Airport service operates daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickups are not yet available and are pending the installation of required transponders to meet airport security protocols.

Once completed, the 2.25-mile Airport Connector will move most airport travel fully underground. The connector will also link to the University Center Loop beneath Paradise Road, adding stations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Howard Hughes Center, UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center, and the Sphere.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
4 Winners Ring in the New Year as Jackpot Winners in Vegas
Local News4 Winners Ring in the New Year as Jackpot Winners in Vegas
Las Vegas Strip and the Moon. Las Vegas Panorama at Night. Nevada, United States.
Local NewsLas Vegas Leaders Set 2026 Goals to Boost Arts, Dining, and HousingJennifer Eggleston
seller in disposable gloves put pistachio ice cream in a waffle cup.
Local NewsSalt & Straw Opens Two Las Vegas Strip Shops With Icon Series MenuJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect