Yungblud and Billy Corgan Unveil Darker ‘Zombie’ Remix

Yungblud dropped a fresh version of “Zombie” with The Smashing Pumpkins last Friday.  The British singer announced this team-up on Thursday via Instagram. Black-and-white shots captured him standing next to…

Dan Teodorescu
Billy Corgan on the left and Yungblud on the right
Medios y Media via Getty Images / Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Yungblud dropped a fresh version of "Zombie" with The Smashing Pumpkins last Friday. 

The British singer announced this team-up on Thursday via Instagram. Black-and-white shots captured him standing next to Billy Corgan. "Zombie with The Smashing Pumpkins OUT NOW. Happy new year," Yungblud wrote in the post. Billy Corgan replied to the Instagram post with two heart emojis.

The 28-year-old rocker said he channeled Siamese Dream while creating the original song. "It was really the sadness and the melancholic emotion mixed with the aggression of Billy's f—king guitars," said Yungblud to Loudwire. "Billy, as a songwriter, was really at the forefront of my inspiration when I was making this album."

He wrote a heavier version first, but then he changed it. He worried it might sound too much like The Smashing Pumpkins.

"I called Billy and I was like, 'Billy, please help me scratch this itch. I want this record to dig in harder," Yungblud said. "There still needs to be an almost Jekyll and Hyde element, there needs to be the version that's full of light and full of life and optimism, but then there needs to be this dark version that is pessimistic and a little bit bitter and a bit aggressive." Ten days later, Yungblud flew to Chicago to record the song and shoot the music video. 

"Zombie" appears on Yungblud's fourth studio album, Idols, which came out in June 2025. The album topped the U.K. Albums Chart and hit No. 15 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. The song got a nomination for best rock song at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, while Idols earned a nomination for best rock album.

This marks the second time Yungblud has teamed up with a rock band. He put out "My Only Angel" with Aerosmith in September, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. That track was part of a five-song EP titled One More Time, which came out in late November.

The music video became available at 6 p.m. in London, 10 a.m. in Los Angeles, and 1 p.m. in New York City. Watch the video below.

