Las Vegas Launches Campaign for Community Ice Rink to Expand Youth Sports Access

The Jake Kielb Hockey Foundation has launched a capital campaign to expand youth sports access in Las Vegas through the development of the Las Vegas Community Sports Complex, a nonprofit community ice rink and multi-sport facility designed to meet the region's growing demand for affordable, inclusive recreation.

According to the foundation's leaders, they strongly believe that every child deserves an experience in which they can play, grow, and feel welcome within a community, regardless of their social and economic background. Inclusivity and community access are central goals of the project, which aims to remove barriers that prevent families from participating in organized sports.

“We've seen incredible growth, but without places to support it, that growth can stall,” Usufzy said. “We want kids to be able to play and develop right here in Las Vegas.”

The proposed Las Vegas Community Sports Complex would include two NHL-sized ice rinks and an indoor turf field for soccer and lacrosse. Plans emphasize expanded affordable programming, increased ice availability, and more scholarship opportunities for families across the Las Vegas Valley.

The campaign is in direct response to the ongoing increase in youth hockey players in Southern Nevada since 2017. As a result, the existing facilities have had a tremendous impact on the level of activity, creating strain on the available capacity of the learn-to-skate programs and youth leagues for new participants.

Organizers describe the effort as community-driven, with multiple ways for residents, businesses, and supporters to get involved. Information about the project, along with opportunities to support and donate, is available at HelpVegasPlay.com.