McDonald’s Testing New Grilled Chicken Sandwich

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 13: A sign towers over a McDonald’s restaurant on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Is McDonald's going a little healthy? Well, looks like they may be bringing something new to the menu for customers. The popular fast food chain is testing out the new grilled chicken sandwich.

McDonald's is testing out two grilled chicken sandwiches in a few locations in Chicago. According to @snackolator, there was a Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich and a BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Hmmm.. sounds intriguing!

The popular fast food chain is prepping to bring the grilled chicken sandwich back to the conversation and testing it out for customers before launching nationwide.

While trying, he does say that the Deluxe is "not bad," but we're not sure how great a rating that is. He gave it a 6.5 out of 10 and stated, "I mean… I ate it, and I'm not dead."