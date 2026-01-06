Movie Theaters Celebrate National Popcorn Day with These Deals

National Popcorn Day is on its way, and it's the perfect time to dive deep into some deals. Looking for something to do? Head to the movies and check out a new release to kick off 2026 and National Popcorn Day.

This year, on January 19, National Popcorn Day, many movie theaters are offering great deals to enjoy a snack and a movie for a discounted price.

National Popcorn Day Deals

Cinemark will be offering a "Bring Your Own Bucket" popcorn deal. Get creative and bring your own version of a popcorn bucket with unique, creative containers. For $5, you can get up to 400 ounces of popcorn as part of the deal.

Marcus Theaters will be offering any ticket holder a free large popcorn to accompany their ticket. Keeping things simple and allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the deal.

If you have a Regal near you, then there's something for you to. Customers can get one large free popcorn, as long as they claim the deal by arriving dressed in their favorite costume. Show up and head to the concessions area and tell a worker who or what you're dressed as to snag the deal.