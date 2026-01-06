Nevada Donor Network Records 795 Organ Transplants in 2025

In 2025, Nevada Donor Network (NDN) had its best year to date for organ, tissue, and cornea donations, making it a national leader during a time of declining donations across the country. As Nevada's only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organ procurement organization, NDN serves millions of Nevadans and thousands of Americans through lifesaving donation and transplantation efforts.

In Nevada, the Nevada Donor Network's leadership credits a broad, collaborative effort with hospitals and community partners for a remarkable year of lifesaving work. The organization emphasizes that strong partnerships and community support have remained the driving force behind its mission, even amid challenging national conditions.

“Achieving Tier 1A status during a year of national decline underscores what's possible when commitment, collaboration, and compassion come together,” said Joseph Ferreira, president and CEO of Nevada Donor Network. “Every number represents a person, someone who represents the best in humanity by choosing to give the gift of life and healing to someone whose life was forever changed.”

During 2025, NDN facilitated 795 organ transplants across Nevada. The organization also supported more than 300,000 tissue grafts and helped restore sight for more than 3,000 recipients, reflecting the broad impact of donation beyond organ transplantation alone.

“None of this would be possible without our hospital and community partners across the state and the countless supporters who believe in the power of donation,” Ferreira said. “Together, we are proving that even in challenging times, lives can be saved and hope can grow.”

In 2025, NDN recovered lifesaving organs from 262 donors and supported tissue, cornea, and birth tissue donations from thousands of donors. In total, 262 organ donors, 1,090 tissue donors, 1,586 cornea donors, and 2,957 birth tissue donors provided gifts, indicating an enormous amount of work at every level for this nonprofit organization.