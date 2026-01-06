Nevada Puts 55 New Laws Into Effect as 2026 Begins

At the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2026, the State of Nevada made sweeping changes by implementing 55 new statewide policies and therefore will have an immediate influence on all areas of the state. The measures were enacted following the 2025 regular and special legislative sessions, marking one of the most expansive sets of start-of-year legislative updates in recent state history.

All measures took effect simultaneously on Jan. 1, 2026, alongside the governor's crime bill and a total of 54 other enacted bills from Nevada's 83rd Legislature.

Among the business-related measures, Assembly Bill (AB) 116 requires food-delivery platforms to verify that participating restaurants hold valid state business licenses and health permits. Ghost kitchens, also known as virtual kitchens, and online-only food vendors currently operating without proper authorization will be extensively impacted by the legislation.

Legislation has driven efforts to create greater accessibility to health care services and to offer increased protection for patients in need of health care services. AB 176, better known as The Right To Contraception And Family Planning Services Act, provides additional protection for reproductive health care under State law; it limits the extent of government intrusion into treatment, counseling, and referral decisions made by clients who receive these services.

Senate Bill 257 expands the number of qualified healthcare providers who can complete assessments and treatment for people with autism, thereby expediting the evaluation process and increasing access to insurance reimbursement for families.

Public safety and election integrity are also addressed. Lizzy's Law, Assembly Bill 198, establishes new safety standards for inflatable amusement structures, including mandatory inspections, proper anchoring, and a minimum of $1 million in liability insurance. AB 73 mandates that campaign materials clearly state whether they use AI or altered content to target online misinformation ahead of the 2026 Governor's election.