Oreo Brings Back Its Reese’s Cookies
Your favorite chocolate and peanut butter bite is back! Your favorite hybrid of two of your favorite treats. Oreo's x Reese's is BACK!
The crossover that many loved has officially made its return to stores. The treats hit the shelves on January 5.
At first glance, it does look like a regular Oreo cookie. However, things taste a little different. In between the two popular chocolate cookies, you'll find Reese's peanut butter creme and chocolate, and some Oreo crumbles.
The cookie was originally available for a limited time in summer 2025 at Hershey's Stores and online only. But this time, things are permanently in stores nationwide for all.
Be sure to check the aisle for other new Oreo flavors that have made their display. There are new mini options and os much more for you to snack on. From cookie dough to golden minis to muffin flavors, the options are endless!