Oreo Brings Back Its Reese’s Cookies

Your favorite chocolate and peanut butter bite is back! Your favorite hybrid of two of your favorite treats. Oreo's x Reese's is BACK!

The crossover that many loved has officially made its return to stores. The treats hit the shelves on January 5.

At first glance, it does look like a regular Oreo cookie. However, things taste a little different. In between the two popular chocolate cookies, you'll find Reese's peanut butter creme and chocolate, and some Oreo crumbles.

The cookie was originally available for a limited time in summer 2025 at Hershey's Stores and online only. But this time, things are permanently in stores nationwide for all.