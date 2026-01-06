Starbucks Releases New Valentine’s Drinks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 25: Coffee is served at a Starbucks coffeeshop on February 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

February is the month of love and everything pink and red. Including food and drinks this year. Starbucks has announced what is coming to the menu in February. New options and the return of a fan favorite.

Starbucks in February

Starbucks has revealed some new treats to enjoy this February. There will be two new matcha drinks, the return of a syrup, and some limited edition Valentine's Day drinks. Perfect for the lover girls and guys!

Starting with matcha options, they will be adding Iced Double Berry Matcha and Iced Banana Bread Matcha to the lineup. With this, will be the return of the raspberry syrup as a year-round option with a big part of the Double Berry Matcha.

For Valentine's this year, there will be two limited edition lovey, dovey drinks. Enjoy the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew and the Startberry Shortcake Frappuccino.

Beyond the holiday specials, they will also debut 1971 Roast, a dark roast whole bean coffee. This one is certainly for the strong coffee lovers.