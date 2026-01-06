This Day in Rock History: January 6

Jan. 6 has been a big day for rock music throughout the decades. It's when the Stones started their first big British tour and The Beatles had yet another No. 1 album. These are the most important events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

We start off with some of the biggest breakthroughs and milestone moments that happened on this day:

1968: The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour LP reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200, where it spent eight consecutive weeks. It was the British band's 11th No. 1 in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

These are the most notable rock culture moments that happened on Jan. 6:

1946: Pink Floyd founder, singer, guitarist, and songwriter Syd Barrett was born in Cambridge, England. He co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 but left the band three years later due to mental issues, and then left the music industry altogether in 1974.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the day's most important recordings and performances include:

1964: The Rolling Stones kicked off their first major tour of Great Britain with a show at the Granada Cinema in Harrow, London.

