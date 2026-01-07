Advice for Locals in Nevada to Keep Those New Year’s Resolutions

Pretty much everyone has been there. Making a New Year's resolution sounds like a great idea at the time. Why not make a promise to yourself to do something in the coming year that you've never quite accomplished? But, then reality sets in. There's perhaps a reason you've never done this before. It's just too time-consuming or too difficult. But, that doesn't mean you have to give up on your New Year's resolution just yet. Let's get into some advice from experts and researchers to keep that New Year's resolution and succeed at it.

Advice to Keep Your New Year's Resolution, in Nevada and Elsewhere

So, how many people even make New Year's resolutions? A YouGov survey going into 2026 looked at Americans' New Year’s resolutions. According to the research, "Compared with last year, Americans are more likely to say 2025 was a good or great year for the country, and about three in 10 think 2026 will be a good or great year for the country." Also, "31% of Americans say they will make a New Year’s resolution or set a goal for 2026," with adults under 45 being "about twice as likely as older Americans to say they will make a New Year’s resolution, at 43% vs. 21%.

Now, let's get into some advice. According to researchers at Harvard, you'll want to "break big dreams into small-enough steps" to make that big dream not so daunting. "Small steps move you forward to your ultimate goal," they state, adding that "just getting to first base can build your confidence to tackle — and succeed at — more difficult tasks."

Harvard also urges you to commit yourself by getting others involved in your goal. This works beyond resolutions, too. "Make yourself accountable through a written or verbal promise to people you don't want to let down," they state.

Very Well Mind adds to take the time to do planning to reach your goal. "Picking wisely and putting in extensive planning are essential parts of achieving any goal," they state. "Experts suggest that you brainstorm how you will tackle a major behavior change, including the steps you will take, why you want to do it, and ways you can keep yourself on track."

Finally, Octave says to keep resolutions simple. "Your resolutions don't need to be inventive and grand; they can be as simple as continuing a habit you’ve already developed," they note. "Perhaps you've discovered a love for pottery, and you’ve stuck to a schedule of going to the studio weekly."

Also, make it local to the beautiful state of Nevada. Somehow make your local spots in Las Vegas or wherever you are in Nevada help you keep your resolution. Want to launch an online shop? Sit at a local coffee shop and do the research there. Want to stay fit? Work out at a local gym or outside, weather permitting.