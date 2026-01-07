BABYMETAL Releases Re-Recorded ‘Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!’ With Death Growls for 15th Anniversary

BABYMETAL dropped a re-recorded version of "Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!" on Jan. 5. The release marks 15 years since the band started, and MOMOMETAL added death growls to the track.

The group said that "Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!! (15th Night Ver.)" celebrates this milestone. The updated version maintains the 2012 single's pace and thrash energy, but it brings a heavier sound through fresh vocals.

A music video arrived with the track. Clips show the group headbanging inside an arcade and outside on the streets.

The trio started in 2011, blending pop with metal sounds across 15 years. MOAMETAL looked back on those years during an interview with Kerrang!, saying, "Now that I think about these 15 years… I really put in so much effort and worked so hard."

"When we first formed the group, I never expected to live as MOAMETAL this long," she added. "There are times that I just wanted to give up and moments I just wanted to run away, but the thought that the team I love may fall apart if I walk away kept me going."

Protecting the band drove her forward. "SU-METAL loves singing so much. I wanted to save her place to sing, or rather, I felt I had to."

This marks their first new music since last year's METAL FORTH album dropped. The group toured North America twice supporting that record.

An ultra-limited, 15th-anniversary CD goes on sale on Jan. 7 at the BABYMETAL FIRST EVER POP-UP IN TOKYO event on the first floor of SHIBUYA TSUTAYA in Tokyo. Merchandise booths during LEGEND — METAL FORTH shows on Jan. 10 and 11 at Saitama Super Arena will also sell the CD.