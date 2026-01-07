Dan Auerbach to Work With Johnny Blue Skies on 2026 Project

Dan Auerbach has indicated that potential collaboration with Sturgill Simpson (performing under Johnny Blue Skies) has piqued the curiosity of many in the music industry because of Auerbach's history of creating unique-sounding records, whether they be from rock or country-related genres.

Auerbach has emphasized that his long-standing success gives him the flexibility to choose collaborators. Auerbach said the stardom granted him freedom to “work on stuff I personally love, and it can be an artist who has no followers or an old, established artist. I think what we do here is very boutique and very grassroots in a way.” His work with The Black Keys continues to support these creative pursuits, and he is currently in contention for the GRAMMY for Producer of the Year.

Simpson fueled speculation during a September performance at Red Rocks, where he teased new material under the name Johnny Blue Skies. Excited to play the historic venue, Simpson wanted to make the night special. He announced, “F**k it, I'll tell you. Just so you guys know, we're already gearing up. You ain't ready, but we're going to give it to you anyway. We just wrapped up a nice little … a new record… in the can.” The comment pointed to a forthcoming project expected to surface in 2026.

Recent activity surrounding Johnny Blue Skies has given the story momentum. The Instagram account for JohnnyBlueSkies has been revived by Simpson, and various teaser announcements indicated that either new music or projects related to Simpson were coming out soon as well. He released the 2024 album Passage du Desir under the Johnny Blue Skies name and maintained a busy touring schedule through 2025, including the Red Rocks appearance.