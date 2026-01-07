Explore Area15: New Interactive Experiences Await

In Las Vegas, Area15's Zone 2: The Terminals brings a wave of new attractions following a 20-acre expansion. On August 14, 2025, the interactive site reopened, with CEO Winston Fisher cutting the ribbon. This exciting zone features sculptures, murals, food trucks, and new ways to participate.

The Terminals showcase Universal Horror Unleashed with Interstellar Arc, a VR adventure by Felix & Paul Studios. Guests are transported to the fictional lands of Arcadia for $74. Also available are iFLY Indoor Skydiving and The Escape Game, offering five exciting challenges. Tickets here start at $43.

Zone 2: The Terminals enhances its reputation as the "Most Innovative Venue in the USA," adding retail, food, and exciting experiences. With trivia and word games, The Great Big Game Show engages players, while the Malibu Barbie Cafe offers themed treats and a photo-worthy setting.

An enthusiastic Winston Fisher stated, “Welcoming fifteen million guests in under five years is an incredible milestone for AREA15. With the launch of Zone 2: The Terminals, we’re doubling down on what makes AREA15 unique and bringing even more world-class art, immersive experiences, food and beverage options to both locals and visitors alike.” he said to Nevada Business.

Everyone can enjoy Area15's well-known attractions like Omega Mart, Wink World, and Museum Fiasco. This adventure hotspot is evolving into a must-visit place, packed with activities, from arcades to unique cafes.