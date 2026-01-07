ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

John Corabi to Release First Solo Album ‘New Day’ Featuring Guns N’ Roses, Winger Musicians

John Corabi will release his first full-length solo album on April 24. Frontiers Music Srl will release the record, titled New Day. Nashville studios hosted the sessions last summer. Marti…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer John Corabi performs at the Monster Circus show at the Las Vegas Hilton March 26, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

John Corabi will release his first full-length solo album on April 24. Frontiers Music Srl will release the record, titled New Day. Nashville studios hosted the sessions last summer.

Marti Frederiksen took on production duties while contributing backing vocals, guitars, piano, and percussion. Richard Fortus from Guns N' Roses adds some lead guitar parts, Paul Taylor, who has played with Winger and Steve Perry's group, contributes piano, organ, and clavinet to the mix, and Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke delivers guitar solos.

Evan Frederiksen tackles drums, bass, B3 organ, electric guitar, mandolin, and programming across the 12 songs. Classic '70s rock meets soul and blues throughout.

The title track just got a music video. It swings from stripped-down acoustic parts into thick, layered rock sections that pull inspiration straight from early Boston and Queen.

"'New Day' is a positive, upbeat song with a message of enjoy life," said Corabi in a social media post. "Stop whining and complaining about how unfair life is, and enjoy the 'little beautiful things life offers' and make the changes you need to make your life better. Change happens WITHIN."

Corabi's played with Mötley Crüe, Union, and The Dead Daisies over the years. Two singles already appeared before this: "Così Bella (So Beautiful)" in 2021 and "Your Own Worst Enemy" in 2022. Both made the final cut.

"I wanted to put together an album of eclectic, organic songs that are reminiscent of the music I grew up listening to, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished," said Corabi in a statement, as reported by Consequence. "This is a 60's-70's sounding classic rock and roll record."

A European tour kicks off in February and runs through March. Shows stretch into late spring, then summer. Fans can get tour updates and pre-order the album from Corabi's official website.

Guns N RosesJohn Corabi
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys on the left and Musician Sturgill Simpson on the right.
MusicDan Auerbach to Work With Johnny Blue Skies on 2026 ProjectJennifer Eggleston
"Eddie's such an inspiration to me, especially vocally," Yungblud says of Pearl Jam singer and songwriter Eddie Vedder.
MusicYungblud Says He’d Like to Write Music With Pearl Jam’s Eddie VedderAnne Erickson
Suzuka Nakamoto as "Su-metal", Yui Mizuno as "Yuimetal", and Moa Kikuchi as "Moametal" from Baby Metal attends the Relentless Energy Drink Kerrang! Awards at the Troxy on June 11, 2015 in London, England.
MusicBABYMETAL Releases Re-Recorded ‘Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!’ With Death Growls for 15th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect