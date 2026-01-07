Las Vegas Sets December Heat Record During Fifth Warmest Year on Record

Records in Las Vegas for 2025 set new highs for summer heat and total rainfall, surpassing previous years. It was a climate-wise monumental summer for the city. Summer heat peaked with two days reaching 112 degrees on Jul. 14 and Aug. 12. Despite those extremes, the city recorded 77 days at or above 100 degrees, a notable decrease of 35 days compared to the previous year.

The year set or tied 38 temperature records, including 29 high-minimum records, seven high-maximum records, and two low-maximum records. For the first time since 2011, Las Vegas did not record a low temperature of 90 degrees or higher during the year, signaling fewer oppressive overnight heat events despite the overall warmth.

Winter conditions showed sharp contrasts. The region experienced a cold stretch, including a low of 29 degrees on Jan. 21 and three days with sub-32-degree temperatures. December stood out for its warmth, with a high of 74 degrees on Dec. 11 and a low near 38 degrees. The December 2025 average temperature reached 54.8 degrees, about 6.6 degrees above the regional normal, making it the warmest December on record for Las Vegas.