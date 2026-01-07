Pawtastic Friends Hosts Multi-Rescue Adoption Event With Nine Las Vegas Organizations

On Jan. 4, the Pawtastic Friends organization held its inaugural multi-rescue foster-and-adoption event in Las Vegas at Mershops Galleria at Sunset. The Sunday gathering brought the community together around a shared goal of helping dogs find homes while highlighting the life-saving impact of fostering and adoption.

The adoption drive took place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1300 W. Sunset Road, near Stephanie Street. Nine local rescues and shelters participated, each showcasing adoptable dogs and allowing attendees to meet them in a family-friendly mall setting.

Through mobile delivery of its foster care program, Pawtastic Friends can now reach more individuals than it could if it were limited to providing services at a physical location. Hosting the event at the mall enabled rescue organizations to connect with new audiences and kick off the year with increased visibility for dogs in need of loving homes.

“We're excited to bring the community together,” said Melissa Novelli of Pawtastic Friends. “Fostering and adoption save lives, and this event is a great opportunity for people to find out how they can help.”

During the event, community members spoke directly with rescue representatives to learn more about fostering, adoption processes, and ongoing ways to get involved throughout 2026. A donation drop-off area was available, allowing supporters to donate supplies to benefit rescue dogs.